Cooks (calf) is expected to miss his third straight game Sunday against the Chiefs, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

After missing the Texans' previous two contests, Cooks didn't take the practice field Wednesday for the team's first Week 15 session. Wilson's report suggests Cooks isn't likely to make enough progress in the next two days to put himself in position to play Sunday, so Houston could once again have to get by with a depleted receiver group. Wilson reports that fellow starting wideout Nico Collins (foot) is also trending toward missing a second straight game this weekend, likely leaving Chris Moore, Phillip Dorsett and Amari Rodgers to serve as Houston's starting receivers once again. Moore was the standout performer of the trio in last Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Cowboys, finishing with 10 receptions for 124 yards on 11 targets.