Cooks (wrist), officially listed as questionable, is likely to suit up Sunday against the Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Cooks was absent from Houston's Week 9 game against the Eagles due to personal reasons stemming from his frustrations over not being traded. However, he returned to the team in preparation for its Week 10 matchup and closed the week with a pair of limited practices. Schefter also reports that Cooks traveled with the team, seemingly putting him in a good position to play Sunday. His status will become official shortly before the team's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.