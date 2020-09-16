Cooks (quadriceps) logged a limited practice Wednesday.
Cooks headed into this past Thursday's season opener against the Chiefs listed as questionable, but he suited up and started, en route to catching two of his five targets for 20 yards, while seeing action on 31 of Houston's snaps on offense. With some added recovery time since then and a practice (albeit limited) to start his preparation for Sunday's game against the Ravens, it looks like Cooks will be able to give it a go again in Week 2 against a Baltimore defense that was dominant in Week 1's 38-6 win over Cleveland.
