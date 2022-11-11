Cooks (wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after logging limited practices Thursday and Friday.

Per DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com the wideout didn't play in Week 9 against the Eagles due to personal reasons, with Cooks reportedly frustrated that he wasn't dealt by the Texans in advance of the NFL's trade deadline. Now that he's logged back-to-back limited practices, Cooks has a chance to return to action this weekend, and fortunately for those considering him in Week 10 lineups Houston kicks off at 1:00 ET on Sunday. If active, Cooks figures to reclaim a key role in his squad's offense in his return to the mix. In seven games to date, the 29-year-old has recorded a team-high 32 catches (on 53 targets) for 354 yards and a TD.