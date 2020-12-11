Cooks (foot/neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after being limited at practice this week.

Keke Coutee (knee) also is listed as questionable for the contest, though he practiced fully Thursday and Friday. With the depth of the Texans' receiving corps having been taxed by the suspension of Will Fuller, the release of Kenny Stills and Randall Cobb (toe) remaining on IR, both Cooks and Coutee figure to remain busy this weekend, assuming they're cleared to play in advance of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.