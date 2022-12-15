Cooks (calf) returned to a limited practice Thursday.

Following practice, offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton told Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston that Cooks -- who has missed the past two games with a strained calf muscle --"looked fast" in his return to the practice field. Though the Texans seemed to have some initial skepticism with regard to Cooks' chances of suiting up Sunday against the Chiefs, the veteran wideout's ability to log a limited practice Thursday now presumably gives him a chance to return to action this weekend.

More News