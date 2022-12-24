Cooks (calf) is active for Saturday's game against the Titans.
Even though Cooks was listed as questionable heading into Saturday, he never appeared to be at much risk of missing a fourth straight game after he closed Week 16 prep with two consecutive full practices. With Nico Collins (foot) out for the season, Cooks should step back in as Houston's undisputed No. 1 receiver the rest of the way, with the likes of Chris Moore, Phillip Dorsett and Amari Rodgers providing depth behind him. Over his first 10 appearances this season, Cooks averaged 4.4 receptions for 52 yards on 7.1 targets per contest, but he found the end zone just once.
