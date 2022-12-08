Cooks (calf) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
The same applies to Nico Collins (foot) and if one or both of the Texans' top two wideouts are out or limited Sunday against the Cowboys, Phillip Dorsett and Chris Moore would be in line for added Week 14 snaps. Cooks, who missed last weekend's loss to the Browns, is averaging 4.4 catches for 52 yards and has scored one TD through 10 games thus far this season.
