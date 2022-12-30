Cooks did not participate in Thursday's practice and was listed as "Not Injury Related - Personal" on the Texans' injury report.

It's good news that Cooks' absence is unrelated to the calf injury that forced him to miss three games before participating in last week's win over the Titans. He not only participated but caught the go-ahead touchdown against Tennessee. Houston offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton told Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle that he expects Cooks to practice Friday.