Texans' Brandin Cooks: Moving on to Houston

The Rams traded Cooks to the Texans on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

In exchange for their 2020 second-round pick (57th overall), Houston will get a 2022 fourth-rounder in addition to Cooks, who has been dealt by each of the previous three employers in his career. In two seasons with the Rams, he totaled 122 catches (on 189 targets) for 1,787 yards and seven touchdowns, including a fourth consecutive 1,000-yard campaign in 2018. He didn't reach that threshold last year, though, due to suffering the fifth known concussion as a pro. Cooks will look to bounce back working with Deshaun Watson and in a receiving corps with question marks after Will Fuller (sports hernia) and Randall Cobb.

