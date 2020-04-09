Texans' Brandin Cooks: Moving on to Houston
The Rams traded Cooks to the Texans on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
In exchange for their 2020 second-round pick (57th overall), Houston will get a 2022 fourth-rounder in addition to Cooks, who has been dealt by each of the previous three employers in his career. In two seasons with the Rams, he totaled 122 catches (on 189 targets) for 1,787 yards and seven touchdowns, including a fourth consecutive 1,000-yard campaign in 2018. He didn't reach that threshold last year, though, due to suffering the fifth known concussion as a pro. Cooks will look to bounce back working with Deshaun Watson and in a receiving corps with question marks after Will Fuller (sports hernia) and Randall Cobb.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie Best Ball ADP: Where they go
Heath Cummings takes a look at Best Ball ADP and where the 2020 rookie class is being drafted.
-
Cole Kmet prospect profile
Cole Kmet is the top tight end prospect for many scouts, but his Fantasy upside isn't as straightforward.
-
Albert Okwuegbunam prospect profile
Albert Okwuegbunam isn't typically ranked among the top tight ends in the class, but the size/speed...
-
Hunter Bryant prospect profile
The 2020 tight end class isn't strong at the top, but Hunter Bryant might be the best receiving...
-
4/8 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew is joined by Will Brinson and Sean Wagner-McGough of the Pick Six Podcast to draft...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Ride Damien
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.