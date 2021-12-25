The Texans didn't activate Cooks (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Until Cooks clears COVID protocols, Nico Collins, Chris Conley and Phillip Dorsett are in line to see added opportunities for Houston, with Danny Amendola a candidate to contribute out of the slot and Chris Moore also possibly mixing in. Of that group, Collins has the most upside, though it will presumably take a combined effort to fill in for Cooks (who easily tops the Texans with 119 targets to date) in Week 16.