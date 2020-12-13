site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Not expected to play Sunday
Cooks (foot/neck) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Bears, "barring a significant late improvement," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
If Cooks is indeed inactive for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff, look for Keke Coutee (knee) and Chad Hansen to serve as the Texans' top wide receiver options in Week 14.
