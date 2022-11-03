Cooks (wrist/personal) remains listed as questionable but is not in line to play Thursday against the Eagles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

While Cooks is tending to a wrist issue that landed him on the injury report last week, it's the wideout's reported frustration about not being dealt ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline that's believed to be the reason for his expected absence Thursday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. With Cooks on track to sit Thursday and with Nico Collins (groin) having already been ruled out, Phillip Dorsett, Chris Moore and Tyron Johnson are set to lead Houston's wideout corps Week 9. Official confirmation of Cooks' status set to arrive when the team releases its inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.