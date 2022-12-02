Cooks (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest versus the Browns.
Cooks had an interesting week of prep, sitting out Wednesday's session for purposes of rest before being listed as limited Thursday due to a calf injury. The health concern didn't allow him to practice at all Friday and now will force his second absence of the season. With Cooks sidelined, the Texans will turn to Nico Collins, Chris Moore, Phillip Dorsett and potentially Amari Rodgers or one of the four wide receivers on the team's practice squad to man the position Sunday.
