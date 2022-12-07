Cooks (calf) isn't participating in Wednesday's practice, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Cooks may have picked up the calf issue in last Thursday's practice, when he was listed as a limited participant before sitting out Friday's session entirely and then being ruled out in advance of Sunday's eventual loss to the Browns. The wideout's continued absence from practice to begin Week 14 prep doesn't bode well for his initial chances of suiting up this Sunday in Dallas, but the Texans will see what kind of progress -- if any -- he makes during their next two practices before deciding on his status.