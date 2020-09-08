Cooks (quadriceps) wasn't present during the part of Tuesday's practice open to the media, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Without the benefit of a preseason, Cooks' quad issue wasn't revealed until the Texans were required to post their first injury report of Week 1 on Monday. Apparently, he's been dealing with the concern since training camp, and his reps have been capped as a result. Tuesday's report will reveal whether Cooks was able to get on the practice field at all just two days before the season opener at Kansas City.