Cooks (quadriceps) is expected to play Sunday against Baltimore, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 26-year-old received the questionable tag after practicing as a limited participant all week, and he should be suited up for Sunday's contest. Cooks played through the quad injury in the season opener and caught two of five targets for 20 yards while playing about half of Houston's offensive snaps, but he appears to be in better shape entering Week 2.
