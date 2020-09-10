There's "optimism" that Cooks (quad) will be able to play Thursday night against Kansas City, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

If that's the case, it remains to be seen how close to a full workload Cooks will be ready to handle, but if he does suit up he'll be part of a revamped Houston wideout corps that's moving on from DeAndre Hopkins, who logged 150 targets with the team in 2019. Also in the mix for looks on that front are Will Fuller, Randall Cobb and Kenny Stills.