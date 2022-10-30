Cooks (wrist), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Confirmation on Cooks' availability won't become official until the Texans release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, but the wrist injury that resulted in the wideout being added to the injury report Friday doesn't look as though it'll prevent him from suiting up. Assuming that's the case, Cooks could be playing in his final game with the Texans, as Adam Schefter of ESPN notes that Houston is listening to trade inquiries on the veteran receiver ahead of Tuesday's deadline for deals. Schefter notes that the Giants, Rams and Vikings have emerged as possible suitors for Cooks, though the 29-year-old's $18 million fully guaranteed salary for 2023 could be an obstacle in any potential deal.