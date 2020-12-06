Cooks is being evaluated for a possible concussion during Sunday's game against the Colts, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
With Cooks sidelined, Keke Coutee, Chad Hansen and Steven Mitchell are next in line for the Texans' Week 13 wideout snaps. Prior to his exit from Sunday's game, Cooks caught four of his seven targets for 42 yards.
