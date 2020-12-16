Cooks (neck) was limited at practice Wednesday.
That's a step in the right direction for Cooks, who was inactive for this past Sunday's game against the Bears. That said, interim coach Romeo Crennel noted that the team's coaching/training staff will have to see how the wideout does at practice in the coming days before settling on his status for this weekend's game against the Colts, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. If he's unable to return to action, added snaps would continue to be available for Chad Hansen and Steven Mitchell.