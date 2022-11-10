Cooks (wrist) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Cooks' limited showing was his first recorded practice activity since Oct. 31, which came one day before the NFL's trade deadline. The veteran wideout expressed some dissatisfaction about staying put in Houston in the aftermath of the deadline and ultimately sat out the Texans' loss to the Eagles last Thursday, but he reported back to the team facility Friday and seems to have temporarily mended his relationship with the organization. Cooks is still showing up on the Texans' injury report with the wrist issue that first cropped up Week 8, but all signs point to him making his return to the lineup this Sunday against the Giants. Offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton seemed to verify as much Thursday, telling Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle that he expects the veteran wideout to be "ready to go" for the Week 10 matchup.