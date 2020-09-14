Cooks (quadriceps) is participating in Monday's practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Cooks continues to nurse the quad injury that's hindered him since training camp. The 26-year-old managed to play through the issue during Week 1's loss to the Chiefs, but he looked less than 100 percent and was held to just two catches for 20 yards on five targets. Cooks will work to ramp up his practice activity leading up to Sunday's tilt against the Ravens.
