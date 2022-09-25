Cooks recorded two receptions on seven targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Bears.

Cooks led the team in targets but turned that into very little production. His only notable gain came on a 17-yard reception late in the first quarter, though the drive ended when Davis Mills was intercepted. Cooks has 29 targets through three games, though that has turned into only 13 catches for 158 yards and no touchdowns.