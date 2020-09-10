The quad injury that has Cooks listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Chiefs is related to an issue that he managed during training camp, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.

The report notes that Cooks was "in and out of camp" and "barely participated" in 11-on-11 work in that span. With that in mind, Reiss suspects that between the wideout's ongoing quad issue and the reduced volume of practice reps he's had with QB Deshaun Watson, Cooks could be limited Thursday night, if he's made active by the Texans. In the event that Cooks sits the opener out, Kenny Stills' profile in the team's Week 1 game plan would likely expand.