Cooks (wrist) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Eagles.

The Texans listed Cooks as a full practice participant Monday and then a non-participant both Tuesday and Wednesday, though it seems the latter two sessions were merely walk-throughs during a short week. Cooks played through the same wrist injury and caught four of six targets for 73 yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to Tennessee, and Texans head coach Lovie Smith suggested the wideout's absence from practice has mostly been for personal reasons rather than a product of the injury. After Cooks wasn't dealt ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, he posted a Tweet on his personal account that seemed to suggest he's upset with the team, but it isn't clear if that represents any threat to his availability ahead of the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff Thursday. Fellow Texans wideout Nico Collins (groin) has already been ruled out, while Phillip Dorsett, Chris Moore and Tyron Johnson are the other three receivers on the active roster.

