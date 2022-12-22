Cooks (calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game in Tennessee, but he's expected to be available to play, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Cooks has been sidelined for the Texans' last three games with the calf injury, but after returning to practice in a limited fashion Tuesday before logging full workouts Wednesday and Thursday, he should be ready to play Saturday without any major restrictions. With Houston ruling out Nico Collins (foot) for the Week 16 contest, Cooks should slot back in as the Texans' clear No. 1 wideout, rejoining a position group that also includes Chris Moore (foot), Phillip Dorsett and Amari Rodgers. Prior to his three-game absence, Cooks compiled a 44-520-1 receiving line on 71 targets through 10 appearances.