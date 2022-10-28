The Texans list Cooks as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans due to a wrist injury.

Cooks' injury designation heading into the weekend comes as a surprise, as he wasn't included on the Texans' injury report until Friday. Even then, Cooks was a full participant in Houston's final practice of the week, so he may not have made the Texans aware of the injury until after the session concluded. Whatever the case, Cooks' status now warrants monitoring heading into Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. The Texans also list fellow wideout Nico Collins (groin) as questionable, but he looks less likely to play than Cooks after failing to practice in any capacity this week.