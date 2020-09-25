Cooks (quadriceps) practiced in full Friday and will be available Sunday at Pittsburgh.

Cooks followed up limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday with an uncapped practice Friday, clearing him to suit up this weekend. Meanwhile, Kenny Stills is listed as questionable after making an appearance on Friday's injury report with an illness that limited his practice reps. If Stills is at all hindered or even out Sunday, his absence could open up a few extra downfield routes for Cooks, who reeled off five catches (on eight targets) for 95 yards this past weekend against a tough Ravens defense.