Cooks (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
For the second week in a row, Cooks appeared on the Texans' injury report, but he got in far more work, putting in limited sessions Wednesday through Friday. With a similar designation for Week 2, he seems to have a better chance to suit up after opening the season with two catches (on five targets) for 20 yards versus the Chiefs. Assuming he's active this weekend, Cooks likely will slot in as Houston's No. 3 wide receiver behind Will Fuller and Randall Cobb and ahead of Kenny Stills and DeAndre Carter.