Cooks (quadriceps) secured two of five targets for 20 yards in the Texans' 34-20 loss to the Chiefs on Thursday.

The offseason acquisition ended up making a modest impact in his Texans debut, although he did finish second on the team in targets to Will Fuller. Likely working against Cooks in his Texans debut was both the quadriceps injury that had him carrying a questionable tag into the day, as well as the limited opportunities he's had thus far to build chemistry with quarterback Deshaun Watson. Fantasy managers can at least take solace in the fact Watson didn't hesitate to look Cooks' way a fair amount of times right from their first game together. The veteran receiver will now also have some valuable extra time to address both his recovering leg and synergy with his signal-caller before a Week 2 home matchup against the Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 20.