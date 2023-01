Cooks caught four passes for 39 yards on seven targets against Jacksonville on Sunday.

Cooks remains one of the league's better receivers in real life, but in fantasy football his impact is dulled by Houston's consistently poor quarterback play. The Texans attempted 44 passes Sunday but produced just 193 yards passing, and it's not easy for any receiver to thrive in circumstances like those. Cooks will hope to finish strong against Indianapolis in Week 18.