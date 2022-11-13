Cooks (wrist) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Cooks is back in action after sitting out last week's loss to the Eagles, though his absence for that game was the result of a personal matter rather than the wrist issue. More specifically, Cooks stepped away from the team for practices Tuesday and Wednesday during Week 9 before he was inactive against the Eagles after he both publicly and privately criticized the Texans for not moving him elsewhere ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. He seems to have at least temporarily repaired his relationship with the organization, as he was back at the team facility late last week and then practiced on a limited basis Thursday and Friday. Though Cooks is good to go Sunday and isn't expected to see his playing time affected by neither the wrist issue nor his criticism of the team, head coach Lovie Smith has since stripped the veteran receiver of his team captaincy, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.