Cooks (calf) didn't practice Wednesday.
After missing the Texans' last two games, Cooks is once again absent from the field for the team's first Week 15 practice. He'll likely need to put in at least one limited practice Thursday or Friday just to carry an injury designation into this weekend's matchup with the Chiefs. If Cooks remains out against Kansas City and if Nico Collins (foot) misses a second straight game, the Texans would be left with Chris Moore, Phillip Dorsett and Amari Rodgers as their top three receivers.