Cooks (calf) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Chiefs, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

Cooks returned to a limited practice Thursday, but it appears as though the Texans may err on the side of caution with the veteran wideout this weekend. Also not expected to play Sunday, per Wilson, are fellow WR Nico Collins (foot) and RB Dameon Pierce.

