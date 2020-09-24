Cooks (quadriceps) was a Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com in Thursday's practice.
Limited work in practice has become the norm for Cooks, who is still trying to shake off the quad injury that's bothered him since training camp. The quad issue hasn't stopped Cooks from playing both of the Texans' games to date, and he took an encouraging step forward Week 2 by playing 90 percent of the offensive snaps and finishing with five receptions for 95 yards on eight targets in Houston's loss to Baltimore. Assuming his limitations in practice are precautionary rather than indicative of a setback, Cooks should again be cleared to start and handle a heavy snap load Sunday in Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Quad still acting up•
-
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Gets on track with Watson•
-
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Suits up Sunday•
-
Texans' Brandin Cooks: On track to play Week 2•
-
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Receives questionable designation•
-
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Logs another limited practice•