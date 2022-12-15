Cooks (calf) was present for practice Thursday and appeared to be going through drills in full pads in the portion of the session that was open to the media, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

On Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported that Cooks was trending toward missing his third straight game Sunday against the Chiefs after going down as a non-participant in the Texans' first Week 15 practice session. While Cooks could still end up being sidelined Sunday, his return to practice Thursday leaves the door open for him to put his streak of absences to an end. The Texans will disclose after Thursday's session whether Cooks was a limited or full participant.