Cooks (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
The same applies to Nico Collins (foot), which sets the stage for Phillip Dorsett and Chris Moore to work as Houston's top wideouts Sunday in QB Davis Mills' return to the starting lineup. Cooks and Collins' next chance to see game action will arrive in Week 15, when the Texans host the Chiefs on Dec. 18.
