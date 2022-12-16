Cooks (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
With Nico Collins (foot) also having been ruled out, Chris Moore, Phillip Dorsett and Amari Rodgers are in line to serve as Houston's top three receivers once again this weekend. Cooks' next chance to return to action will arrive a week from Saturday against the Titans.
