Cooks recorded four catches on nine targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 19-14 win over the Titans.

Cooks played for the first time since Week 12, and he drew nine targets on 32 pass attempts combined between the Texans' quarterbacks. He was inefficient with his opportunity overall, though he caught the game-winning score from six yards away late in the fourth quarter. Cooks also chipped in a 16-yard catch early in the third quarter to account for his longest gain of the day. He should retain a significant role in the Houston offense for the rest of the season, though poor quarterback play will likely mean he doesn't make a consistent statistical impact.