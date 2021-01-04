Cooks caught 11 of 16 targets for 166 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 41-38 loss to the Titans.

The veteran receiver wrapped up a disappointing campaign for the Texans with his best performance yet in a Houston uniform. Cooks finished 2020 with 1,150 receiving yards, the fifth time in the last six seasons he's topped 1,000, and six TDs. With three years but no guaranteed money remaining on his current contract, the team could easily decide to part ways with Cooks if the new regime decides to clean house, but a return to Houston would put him in position for another very productive season as Deshaun Watson's No. 1 wideout.