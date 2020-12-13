Cooks (foot/neck), who is listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 27-year-old was limited at practice this week due to the foot and neck issues to earn the questionable designation, but it shouldn't affect his availability for Week 14. Houston's receiving corps remains depleted in the absences of Will Fuller (suspension), Randall Cobb (toe) and Kenny Stills (released), but Cooks and Keke Coutee (knee), who is also considered questionable, are both expected to suit up Sunday at Chicago.