Cooks (personal) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars.
Cooks made an appearance on Thursday's practice report as a DNP due to personal reasons, but it won't stop him from being available for Week 17 action. He'll be facing a Jacksonville defense Sunday that contained him to four catches (on six targets) for a season-low 20 yards back in Week 5.
