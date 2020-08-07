Cooks is not worried about his concussion history, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Cooks said he has "zero" concerns about his concussion history. The wideout has five known concussions during his six-year NFL career, three of them coming in the last two seasons. Despite that, he's only missed two games since 2015. Cooks enters a crowded wideout position in Houston, but he is expected to be a starter opposite Will Fuller. He caught 42 passes for 583 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games last season, the lowest output since 2015.