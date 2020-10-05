Cooks failed to catch any of his three targets and had a drop in Sunday's 31-23 loss to the Vikings.

Week 4's shutout was the third time in four games Cooks has finished with 23 yards receiving or fewer. Houston's offense is hamstrung by an inconsistent running attack, and the integration of new weapons like Cooks has not gone as planned. Watson told Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle that the Vikings schemed to eliminate Cooks. "I mean, it was the scheme of Minnesota," Watson said of Cooks' lack of involvement. "They did their part. I did my job of whatever play call was called to execute the reads and find the open guy. Not saying he was open, but by the time I got back to him, either a defender was in his way or he was probably on the back side of the read."