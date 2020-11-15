Cooks caught six of eight targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 10-7 loss to Cleveland.

Cooks led the Texans in catches and tied Will Fuller for the team lead in targets but couldn't get open downfield, gaining no more than 10 yards on any of his catches. Pharaoh Brown scored Houston's lone touchdown as Deshaun Watson threw for a season-low 163 yards on a windy and rainy afternoon in Cleveland, but Cooks should bounce back at home against the Patriots in Week 11, especially if top cornerback Stephon Gilmore spends most of his time guarding Will Fuller.