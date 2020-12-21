Cooks recorded six receptions on seven targets for 59 yards in Week 15 against the Colts.

Cooks returned to action after a one-game absence and tied for the team lead in targets. He was efficient in turning those targets into receptions, though he failed to get loose for any big gains. His longest reception of the day went for 16 yards, and he managed only two additional catches for double-digit yardage. Even so, his consistent volume bodes well for future weeks, particularly in a Week 16 matchup against the Bengals.