Cooks secured seven of 10 targets for 141 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 37-31 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Cooks paced the Texans in receptions, receiving yardage and targets in a spectacular effort that included his second-best yardage total of the season. The 27-year-old speedster's 25-yard touchdown grab came late in the second quarter and helped knot the score at 10-10, erasing an early deficit for Houston. Cooks now has at least five receptions in five of the last six contests and will look to finish off a successful first season in Houston with a strong showing against the Titans in Week 17.