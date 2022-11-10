Cooks (wrist) was present for practice Thursday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Texans' upcoming injury report will reveal Cooks' official participation level after the wideout was listed as a non-participant Wednesday. Per DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN, coach Lovie Smith indicated Wednesday that he expects Cooks to fully participate in practice Thursday and Friday, and if that's the case the wideout -- who was inactive in Week 9 -- could approach Sunday's game against the Giants minus an injury designation.
