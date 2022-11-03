The availability of Cooks (wrist/personal) for Thursday's game against the Eagles is up in the air, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Cooks, who is officially listed as questionable for the contest, was deemed a non-participant in practices Tuesday and Wednesday. Though he's being listed with the wrist issue, Pelissero suggests that if the wideout doesn't suit up Thursday, it would likely be more related to his reported frustration about not being dealt ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. In the event that Cooks isn't available versus Philadelphia, Phillip Dorsett and Chris Moore would be in line to lead Houston's wideout corps, given that Nico Collins (groin) has already been ruled out. Official confirmation of Cooks' status will arrive when Houston posts its inactive list 90 minutes in advance of Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.